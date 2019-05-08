DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Corporate Action Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Despatch of Dexus Security Purchase Plan 08-May-2019 / 03:27 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES* *8 May 2019 * *Despatch of Dexus Security Purchase Plan Booklet* Dexus Funds Management Limited ("*DXFM*") as responsible entity of Dexus ("*Dexus*") refers to its ASX announcement made on 2 May 2019 regarding a non-underwritten Security Purchase Plan ("*SPP*") for eligible Dexus Security Holders in Australia and New Zealand to raise up to $50 million[1]. Dexus now provides a copy of the SPP Booklet and Application Form and advises that the SPP offer opens at 9am (Sydney time) today. The SPP Booklet and Application Form will be mailed to Eligible Security Holders in Australia and New Zealand today. Eligible Security Holders who have requested to receive all of their communications electronically will also be sent an email today. The email will contain a link to Dexus's SPP website, where Security Holders will be able to download the SPP Booklet and apply online[2]. For further information regarding the SPP, please refer to the SPP Booklet and Application Form or contact the Dexus Information Line on +1800 819 675. The full announcement is available at www.dexus.com/investors/all-news-and-media [1] *For further information please contact:* Investor Relations Media Relations Rowena Causley Louise Murray +61 2 9017 1390 +61 2 9017 1446 +61 416 122 383 +61 403 260 754 rowena.causley@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com [1] DXFM may (in its absolute discretion) in a situation where total demand exceeds $50 million, decide to increase the amount to be raised under the SPP to reduce or eliminate the need for a scale back. [2] Further timetable details are set out in the SPP Booklet. *Important notice and disclaimer * *Important information * This announcement is issued by Dexus Funds Management Limited ("*DXFM*") in its capacity as responsible entity of Dexus (ASX:DXS) comprising Dexus Diversified Trust, Dexus Industrial Trust, Dexus Office Trust and Dexus Operations Trust. *Not an offer * This announcement is for information purposes only and is not, and does not constitute, an invitation, solicitation, recommendation or offer of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction. This announcement is not financial product advice and does not and will not form any part of any contract or commitment for the acquisition of Dexus Stapled Securities. This announcement is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law (and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission) or any other law. No action has been (or will be) taken to register Dexus Stapled Securities or otherwise permit a public offering of the Dexus Stapled Securities in any jurisdiction outside of Australia and New Zealand. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States and may not be distributed or released in the United States. The stapled securities to be offered and sold under the Placement and SPP offer by DXFM of the New Securities set out in this announcement ("*Offer*") have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "*Securities Act*"), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States (which Dexus has no obligation to do or procure) or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction exempt from or not subject to, such registration requirements and any other applicable securities laws. In addition, the New Securities to be offered and sold under the SPP will only be offered and sold to eligible Security Holders in Australia and New Zealand in "offshore transactions" (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: *About Dexus* Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success, and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $13.9 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $15.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $5.0 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.7 million square metres of office workspace across 53 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 27,000 investors from 19 countries. With more than 30 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com *Download the Dexus IR app* Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports, webcasts and more. 08-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. ISIN: XS1961891220 WKN: A2RZHG

