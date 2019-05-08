Nasdaq Vilnius decided to flush orders in Siauliu Bankas AB (SAB1L, ISIN code LT0000102253) orderbook on 08-05-2019 due to the impact of purchase of own shares on the price of security more than 10%. From May 09, 2019, a purchase of own shares procedure for AB Šiauliu bankas ORS (ISIN code LT0000102253) is launched. The price per share is EUR 0.525. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.