CollabNet VersionOne Joins Agile Software Development Community in the Hague for the European SAFe Summit

CollabNet VersionOne unifies and enables teams across the enterprise to practice Agile

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet VersionOne ( www.collabnet.com ), a global leader in Enterprise Value Stream Management, Agile management, Git version control and DevOps, will share its latest insights and solutions for scaling Agile software development in the enterprise as a sponsor at the 2019 European SAFe Summit , hosted by Scaled Agile in the Hague, Netherlands, May 7 - 10. Attendees will learn from new use cases based on SAfe success and how the company's VersionOne platform helps coordinate portfolio and program planning to scale Agile using the SAFe framework.

"Enterprise tools that help organizations adopt and scale Agile and DevOps while aligning business value with software development and delivery are essential today," said Dean Leffingwell, SAFe creator and chief methodologist. "CollabNet VersionOne has long supported SAFe, and we are pleased that it is a sponsor of the European SAFe summit. We look forward to hearing more about how its products and solutions support scaling Agile using SAFe, and how that relates to the adoption of Value Stream Management as a model for delivering better quality software at speed."

CollabNet VersionOne helps organizations achieve Agile and DevOps at scale. Customers can accelerate Agile transformations and effectively map and measure outcomes of a scaled Agile initiative. The company's solutions offer a centralized environment to adopt and implement SAFe configurations, and support key constructs, practices and metrics defined by SAFe, including communities of practice and DevOps. Teams at all levels across an organization can adopt Agile at scale and deliver software efficiently.

To learn more about VersionOne, a market-leading and award-winning enterprise Agile management platform, please visit: https://www.collab.net/products/versionone . CollabNet VerisonOne experts will provide demonstrations of VersionOne and educate attendees on the benefits of Value Stream Management.

"We are proud to sponsor this summit. We've witnessed many customers succeed with scaling Agile across the enterprise using SAFe and our solutions have and will continue to support this important framework," said CollabNet VersionOne CEO, Flint Brenton.

The 2019 European SAFe Summit is happening at World Forum , The Hague. Attendees come to connect with SAFe coaches, thought leaders and change agents to share best practices, get advice from thought leaders, network and discover firsthand how organizations use SAFe to continuously deliver value to customers.

Share: Join the Agile community at the European SAFeSummit in the Hague and learn more about Scaling Agile and aligning the business with software teams through Value Stream Management from @CollabNetV1 @ScaledAgile ScaledAgile DevOps

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is the Enterprise Value Stream Management leader that accelerates high value software development and delivery, while improving quality and reducing risk. Our offerings provide global enterprise and government market leaders a cohesive solution, spanning idea through delivery, that enable them to capture, create, deliver and measure the flow of business value throughout their application development lifecycles. www.collab.net .

Follow us on:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Facebook

CollabNet VersionOne is a Vector Capital Company. Company trademark and logo details available here: https://www.collab.net/legal .

Contact:

Laura Balboni

Catapult PR-IR

lbalboni@catapultpr-ir.com

303-581-7760

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/590681/CollabNet_VersionOne_Logo.jpg