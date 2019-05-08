Yara International ASA ex-dividend NOK 6.50 today

Oslo, 8 May 2019: Shares in Yara International ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 6.50 as of today, 8 May 2019.





Contact



Thor Giæver, Investor Relations

Cellular: (+47) 480 75 356

E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com





Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet, to fulfill our vision of a collaborative society, a world without hunger and a planet respected. To meet these commitments, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the whole food value chain to develop more climate-friendly crop nutrition solutions. In addition, we are committed to working towards sustainable mineral fertilizer production. We foster an open culture of diversity and inclusion that promotes the safety and integrity of our employees, contractors, business partners, and society at large. Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence with about 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries. In 2018, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.



