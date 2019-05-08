Better Collective A/S: Interim report January 1 - March 31, 2019

Regulatory release no. 8

Highlights first quarter 2019

Q1 Revenue grew by 97% to 14,905 tEUR (Q1 2018: 7,552 tEUR). Organic revenue growth was 41% (Q1 2018: 1%). The growth was supported by the strong NDC-performance in recent quarters.

Q1 EBITA before special items increased 212% to 6,521 tEUR (Q1 2018: 2,088 tEUR). The EBITA-margin before special items was 44% (Q1 2018: 28%). Special items relating to M&A-activities were 87 tEUR.

Cash Flow from operations before special items was 7,559 tEUR (Q1 2018: 2,483 tEUR), an increase of 204%. The cash conversion was 112%. End of Q1, capital reserves stood at 54.4 mEUR including cash of 19.3 mEUR and unused bank credit facilities of 35.1 mEUR.

Earnings per share (EPS) more than doubled from 0,04 EUR/share in Q1 2018 to 0,09 EUR/share in Q1 2019.

New Depositing Customers (NDCs) exceeded 116.000 in the quarter (growth of 147%).

Two new subsidiaries in UK and Poland were established to organise increased local activities and employees.

Significant events after the closure of the period

After the end of Q1, Better Collective topped the EGR Power Affiliates 2019 list for the second consecutive year, took home the award for best in-house SEO team at the SEMRush Nordic Search Awards, and was awarded for Commitment to Compliance at the Global Regulatory Awards.

On May 7, 2019, the Board of Directors decided that deferred payment of 6 mEUR, relating to the acquisition of Ribacka AB, shall be paid in 896,727 ordinary shares in Better Collective A/S.

Conference call

A telephone conference will be held at 10.00 a.m. CET today by CEO Jesper Søgaard and CFO Flemming Pedersen. The presentation will simultaneously be webcasted, and both the telephone conference and the webcast offer an opportunity to ask questions.

Dial in details for participants:

Confirmation Code:1798279

Denmark: +45 32 72 80 42

Sweden: +46 (0)8 50692180

United Kingdom: +44 (0)8445718892

Webcast link

Jesper Søgaard, CEO of Better Collective, commented: "I am pleased to report that growth in Q1 was strong compared to the same quarter last year. We now see the effect of the strong NDC intake throughout 2018, which even accelerated further to record levels in the first quarter of 2019. Revenue almost doubled including a strong organic growth of 41% and operational earnings tripled compared to the same period in 2018."

Contact

CEO: Jesper Søgaard

CFO: Flemming Pedersen

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844 investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.00 a.m. CET on May 8, 2019.

About Better Collective

Better Collective's vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products. This includes bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, and SmartBets, the odds comparison platform made personal.

Attachment