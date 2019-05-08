Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos Nafta preliminary activity and revenue results for the April 2019

In April 2019 AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company or KN) has reloaded 433 thousand tons of petroleum products in Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminals. Comparing with the same period of 2018 (403 thousand tons) were reloaded more by 7.4 per cent.

During the first four months of 2019 the Company in total reloaded 1,974 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks or less by 19.2 per cent compared to the same period of 2018 when 2,442 thousand tons were reloaded. The overall decrease in loading volumes for the four months mainly were affected by the lower quantities from ORLEN Lietuva oil refinery and by the lower transshipment quantities of heavy oil products transit during the first quarter of this year.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's oil terminals for April 2019 reached EUR 2.4 million. The preliminary sales revenue for January - April 2019 of the Company's oil terminals comprise EUR 10.6 million (during the same period of 2018 - EUR 13.8 million).

In April 2019 the Company's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals have re-gasified and reloaded 1,475 thousand MWh of natural gas, comparing to the same period of 2018 (1,150 thousand MWh) it is more by 28.3 per cent. During the first four months of 2019 the Company in total re-gasified and reloaded 2,215 thousand MWh of the natural gas (during the same period of 2018 - 2,250 thousand MWh).

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's LNG Terminal for April 2019 comprised EUR 7.7 million (during the same period of 2018 - EUR 5.3 million). Revenue consists of the re-gasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities) and variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG, reloading revenues and additional income related to impact of currency exchange for lease liabilities. The preliminary revenue of the LNG terminal for the first four months of 2019 comprise EUR 30.6 million and are higher by 39.1 per cent compared to the same period of 2018 (EUR 22.0 million).

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company in January - April of 2019 amount to EUR 41.2 million, or more by 15.1 per cent compared to the same period of 2018 - EUR 35.8 million.

Petroleum products transshipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading:

April January - April 2019 2018 Change, % 2019 2018 Change, % Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 433 403 7.4% 1,974 2,442 -19.2% LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 1,475 1,150 28.3% 2,215 2,250 -1.6%

Petroleum products transshipment, LNG re-gasification and reloading volumes in 2019:

January February March April Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 626 454 461 433 LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 471 173 96 1,475

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

April January - April 2019 2018 Change, % 2019 2018 Change, % Oil terminals' activity 2.4 2.6 -7.7% 10.6 13.8 -23.2% LNG terminal activity 7.7 5.3 45.3% 30.6 22.0 39.1% Total: 10.1 7.9 27.8% 41.2 35.8 15.1%

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594