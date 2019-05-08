Cloudreach Chooses SignalFx to Standardize Across its Customer Base

Customers to Benefit from World-class Application and Infrastructure Monitoring to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 08, 2019, the leader in real-time cloud monitoring for infrastructure, microservices, and applications today announced that UK-headquartered Cloudreach has partnered with SignalFx in a multi-year deal to use SignalFx's leading application and infrastructure monitoring software across its entire portfolio of customers as the de facto platform for monitoring cloud-based applications.



Cloudreach, a global cloud software and services provider, manages and operates the cloud environments for hundreds of global brands including Omnicom, BP and Audi through a combination of software, services and third-party applications. After a competitive review, Cloudreach decided to standardize on SignalFx's Infrastructure Monitoring and Microservices APM solutions.

"After looking at a number of other solutions, it was clear that the real-time cloud monitoring capabilities of SignalFx far and away outperformed the rest of the technologies on the market," said Aaron Painter, CEO of Cloudreach. "SignalFx makes it possible to know and take action on exactly what is happening in real-time across the infrastructure and applications layers of today's increasingly digital enterprises. It's a capability that is mission critical for our clients."

SignalFx offers the only real-time cloud monitoring platform that can identify and directly troubleshoot problems wherever they may lie in today's increasingly complex cloud-native operating environments. Driven by streaming analytics, the platform's unique NoSample tail-based distributed tracing architecture allows users to observe every single transaction - not just a small sample - filtering findings in real-time to help developers rapidly spot issues and initiate fixes before they impact customers.

"The elasticity and complexity of today's applications require a monitoring solution that can analyze orders of magnitude more data more quickly than ever before," said Karthik Rau, CEO of SignalFx. "Any second of downtime disappoints customers. It's essential that issues are identified, isolated and remedied before they are ever noticed. We are thrilled that Cloudreach will be adopting our market-leading technology to stand on the front lines for their portfolio companies."

About SignalFx

SignalFx, the only real-time cloud monitoring platform for infrastructure, microservices, and applications, collects and analyzes metrics and traces across every component in your cloud environment. Built on a massively scalable streaming architecture, SignalFx applies advanced analytics and data-science-directed troubleshooting to let operators find the root cause of issues in seconds. SignalFx is trusted by leading enterprises across most every industry sector.

About Cloudreach

We believe tomorrow's leaders will be those who take advantage of cloud technologies to beat the competition. Cloudreach's mission is to enable this outcome through intelligent and innovative cloud adoption by providing capabilities to enable, integrate and operate cloud platforms. Our primary partners are AWS, Microsoft and Google, whose cloud platforms underpin everything we do and have done since we started the business in 2009. Our experience in enabling, integrating, and operating IT (public cloud to some of you) is unparalleled. Cloudreach is part of Blackstone's portfolio of companies. Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms with assets under management of over $440 billion.

