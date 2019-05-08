Rapid Nutrition PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Rapid Nutrition PLC: Rapid Nutrition Secures Additional Distribution To Over 100 Retail Stores In Australia for GNC Launch 08.05.2019 / 08:00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rapid Nutrition Secures Additional Distribution To Over 100 Retail Stores In Australia for GNC Launch LONDON UK / May 8, 2019 -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTCQB: RPNRF)("Company"), a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products, announced today it has expanded its GNC brand distribution to include over 100 retail stores in Australia as part of the Companies initial rollout. Managing Director, Simon St Ledger stated, "We are excited to continue building momentum this quarter by initiating the import our first GNC order, the execution of our multi-channel business model approach while ensuring a strong initial foothold in the Australian market for the GNC brand. We believe there exists an enormous opportunity to consolidate the Australian market by leading with a marquee brand such as GNC as we continue our commitment to building long-term shareholder value." World-renowned for offering evidence-based nutrition supplements backed by extensive studies, GNC partners with over 15 plus Universities and consistently leads the industry in the US as a standard for high quality and safety. As previously announced on April 23, 2019, Rapid Nutrition commenced the distribution process with GNC stores in North America. Terms of the opening order provide for distribution of its flagship brand SystemLS into 500 stores in addition to GNC's online store by July of this year. The product offering will include a variety of high-quality protein shakes, bars and vitamins, all with natural and organic ingredients designed to support wellness, weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, Rapid Nutrition developed an online fitness streaming service with world-class trainers and classes for anytime streaming. As part of the GNC rollout, Rapid Nutrition is offering this streaming service for free. About Rapid Nutrition Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLC's actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. A complete description of these risk factors is included in Rapid Nutrition PLC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Rapid PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation. # # # Investor Relations Contact: Justin Kulik RADIUS ir@mplc.com