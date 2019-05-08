Best Practice AI Is First UK AI Firm to Join the World Economic Forum's Global AI Council and Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

LONDON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Practice AI Ltd, the leading boutique AI management consultancy and publisher of the world's leading AI use case library, today announced that Simon Greenman, Co-Founder and Partner, has accepted the invitation to join the World Economic Forum's Global AI Council. Best Practice AI also announced that it has become the first UK AI company to join the World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution's AI programme. This invitation followed the firm's contribution to the WEF's Empowering AI Leadership Board Toolkit project.

"The speed and scale of technological change in the Fourth Industrial Revolution is creating challenges and opportunities," said Kay Firth-Butterfield, Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the World Economic Forum. "Best Practice AI is a key part of the team on the Empowering AI Leadership project. Governments, and businesses need to understand how best to maximise the opportunities from the rise of AI whilst minimizing the negative possibilities of the technology. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Best Practice AI in examining these pressing questions."

"I am honoured to be joining the AI Global Council to help provide strategic guidance on ways organisations can maximise the opportunities and minimise the risks from AI," said Simon Greenman, Co-Founder and Partner of Best Practice AI. "We help our clients build sustainable competitive advantage from responsible AI and we are delighted that the WEF has recognised our work in this space. We look forward to continuing working with the WEF to better equip leaders to identify and realise the benefits responsible AI can bring to their business and the world beyond."

"Best Practice AI has extensive corporate leadership experience driving digital and data transformation," said Tim Gordon, Co-Founder and Partner at Best Practice AI. "This allows us to provide clear and realistic advice on how AI can be used to create competitive advantage. We were very proud to be chosen to work with the WEF alongside some of the giants of the industry. Working with the WEF helps us to support the widespread adoption of responsible AI."

About Best Practice AI

Best Practice AI Ltd is a London-based boutique AI management consultancy focused on delivering competitive advantage from AI. They publish the world's leading open library of AI use cases and case studies at www.bestpractice.ai. They have deep expertise and experience in digital and data transformation, technology, corporate leadership, policy and the start-up ecosystem. They offer consulting, research and due diligence services to a variety of clients including start-ups, corporates, investors and the public sector.

About Simon Greenman

Simon Greenman is Co-Founder and Partner at Best Practice AI. Simon has over twenty years of leading digital transformations through technology, data science and AI. Previously he was a co-founder of the early AI-enabled internet brand MapQuest.com; spent over 10 years as chief digital officer leading transformations of media companies for private equity; and consulted and worked for brands such as HomeAdvisor Europe, Bowers & Wilkins, AOL and Accenture. He is Co-Chair of the Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of London, an advisor at DN Capital, and an AI Expert in Residence at Seedcamp. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and studied Artificial Intelligence at the University of Sussex, England.

About the World Economic Forum Global AI Council and WEF Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Based in San Francisco, the World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (https://www.weforum.org/centre-for-the-fourth-industrial-revolution/home) brings together governments, leading companies, civil society and experts from around the world to co-design and pilot innovative approaches to the governance of new technologies.

The WEF Global AI Council is invitation only and is composed of the foremost governmental, corporate, civil society and technical leaders committed to shaping the governance and application of Fourth Industrial Revolution AI technologies for the greater good.

