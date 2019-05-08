Point of Sale Provider Epos Now Offers Free Trial on Selected Apps

ORLANDO, Florida, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With their latest software release, Epos Now offers a curated selection of their most popular apps and integrations free for a limited time, allowing customers to 'try before they buy'.

Starting May 1st, Epos Now customers can try as many apps as they want, even all at one time. This allows them to quickly discern the best options for managing various facets of their restaurant or retail point of sale systems, all with the help of 24/7 service and support. Customers will be automatically charged starting at the end of the free trial, unless they decide to cancel--giving them complete flexibility. The free trial period may last up to 30 days and varies by app.

"The ability to offer free trial functionality within the Epos Now AppStore and at point of sale is something that has long been requested by customers and staff. This is now a reality with our 2.38 release, and we're excited for our customers to tap into all the tools and possibilities available for their businesses," says Declan Hannon, AppStore Manager at Epos Now.

Epos Now's software integrations and system can provide the tools businesses need to manage staff, communicate with customers and stay on stop of inventory all in one, central portal. From remote mobile ordering to employee performance tracking, accounting and even website management, Epos Now's new free trial option allows customers the option to explore all the programs and functionality available through Epos Now's dynamic point of sale software and hardware.

Free trials in the retail space include LoyalZoo, Shopify, Magento 2, Xero, Quickbooks, Sage One, and more. Free trials in the hospitality space include the same accounting and payment integrations, as well as restaurant-specific apps like, Ordoo, simpleERB, and more.

About Epos Now

Launched in 2011, Epos Now is a cloud-based software provider, specializing in the design and manufacture of electronic point of sale. It was founded on a belief that all businesses and entrepreneurs should be able to leverage the power of both cloud computing and modern technology to power their businesses. Epos Now helps to improve both the lives of our customers and their businesses.

