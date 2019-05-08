Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Weekend Unlimited Wins CannaGather Award in New York City

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT - FSE: 0OS1 - OTCQB: WKULF) is pleased to announce that the Company won an award at the fifth annual CannaGather event in New York City.

The event was in celebration of CannaGather's five-year anniversary, with awards and presentations at the Prince George Ballroom with over 350 attendees representing the cannabis industry community.

"We are thrilled to be recognized in the Operators category along with Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC), Curaleaf Holdings (CNSX: CURA), Acreage Holdings (CNSX: ACRG.U) and Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) as award winners," said Mr. Chris Backus, Interim President & CEO. "At this stage of our nascent industry it is vital that we come together in these venues to share ideas and collaborate on the overall growth of the industry as it will benefit consumers, legislators and the companies that are embracing a leadership role in that regard, as we do."

Awards were presented in four categories, Entrepreneurs, Operators, Investors and Champions. The Operators category recognized cannabis-related companies with a value/market cap greater than $25 million.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Chris Backus, Interim President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The company is developing premium products designed to deliver life's highs, anytime, anywhere. With U.S. operations based in, or being negotiated in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Washington, Canada and a unique entertainment and education division (Weekend Live!), Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Weekend Unlimited Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544610/Weekend-Unlimited-Wins-CannaGather-Award-in-New-York-City