10T Tech Limited: 10T Tech and XOX Launch Malaysia's First Fully Digital eSIM Sign Up Service

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / XOX Sdn Bhd, Malaysia's largest MVNO, and 10T Tech Limited, an eSIM Solutions company based in Hong Kong, are proud to announce the launch of Malaysia's first purely digital eSIM activation service using 10T Tech's GSMA Consumer eSIM cloud solution.

This service allows Malaysian smartphone owners with the latest Apple iPhones and iPads or Google Pixel 2 and 3 devices to sign up to XOX's 'Black' post-paid service by logging into their Digital eSIM and Customer Care Portal. Following a two step process of account creation that includes a brief ID verification and entering payment details, XOX customers are able to download a new eSIM profile to their device in less than 5 minutes. The service has already been enhanced by XOX to include Mobile Number Portability from rival Mobile Network Operators in Malaysia, meaning subscribers can move from a rival network onto XOX's service within minutes.

'eSIMs,' or 'embedded SIMs', are a key component of cellular-powered Internet of Things (IoT) networks, enabling devices to have out-of-the-box network connectivity without having to purchase a physical SIM card separately. Users can simply turn on their devices and download the mobile plan of their choosing. Until XOX's launch of a fully digital online sign-up, Malaysian customers had to use a printed QR Code voucher to instruct the device to download the eSIM Profile.

Commenting during the launch XOX chief executive officer Ng Kok Heng said, 'At the moment only selected phones support eSIM in addition to a physical SIM card, but eventually all phones will only have eSIM.'

He added, 'The Digital Sign Up experience is in line with XOX's continual efforts to be the most innovative mobile carrier in Malaysia constantly striving to offer its current and new customers the best service and most innovative features.'

Founded in 2017, 10T Tech offers the worlds first Zero Entry Fee access to Consumer eSIM Solution and is aimed at Global Tier 2, 3 and MVNO carriers.

For more information, press only:

Geoffrey Head

Global Head of Sales

10T Tech Limtied

+6012 302 5488

Geoffrey.Head@10ttech.com

Additional Links

website

SOURCE: 10T Tech Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544605/10T-Tech-and-XOX-Launch-Malaysias-First-Fully-Digital-eSIM-Sign-Up-Service