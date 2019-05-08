Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2019) - Transcanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders and investors with an eight-minute video presented by its CEO, Jim Pakulis, as he describes the features and benefits of the acquisition of the 196,000-square-foot vertically integrated cannabis-focused facility.

"The TransCanna property is significant and takes in excess of 90 minutes for the complete tour. Our goal was to provide a glimpse of the size and scope of the facility through this video, which we believe will allow us to scale as we create and acquire 15 premium brands in California. Our objective is to grow TransCanna as expeditiously as possible, and we believe this facility is a huge step forward in achieving that goal," stated Jim Pakulis.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://youtu.be/CbZz_yZQ4nE

Shortly the company will be providing an update on our senior management search as we build out the team to oversee all operations of the multifaceted facility. We've been looking for individuals with deep knowledge of the cannabis or agriculture environment with experience in operating a large-scale revenue generating facility. The candidates are outstanding and we're extremely excited to be making announcements as they materialize.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on providing integrated branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

James Pakulis

Chief Executive Officer Telephone: (604) 609-6199

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the size and terms of the Offering, the Closing Date and the ability of the Company to complete the Offering and the proposed use of proceeds therefrom. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44624