sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.05.2019 | 09:41
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Riksgälden: Deficit for Swedish central government in April 2019

Swedish central government payments resulted in a deficit of SEK 2.6 billion in April. The Debt Office's forecast was a surplus of SEK 1.5 billion. The difference is mainly explained by lower income from tax than expected.

The primary balance was SEK 4.1 billion lower than calculated. Tax income were approximately SEK 6 billion lower than expected. At the same time, the EU fee was lower than expected.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 0.2 billion lower than calculated.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.1 billion higher than calculated.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of April 2019, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 80.2 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1 141 billion at the end of April.

The outcome for May 2019 will be published on 10 June at 9.30 a.m.

Contact

Sofia Nilsson, Economist +46 (0)8 613 47 34
Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 47 01

Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million)
Outcome AprilForecast AprilDeviation AprilAcc. Dev2Outcome 12-month
Net borrowing requirement 2 581-1 5154 096-8 360-80 168
Primary balance3 3 210 -935 4 146 -5 644 -90 619
Net lending to agencies etc.4 -2 676 -2 478 -197 -3 911 -5 345
Interest payments on central government debt 2 047 1 899 148 1 195 15 796
- Interest on loans in SEK -1 408 1 936 -3 344 -3 132 12 352
- Interest on loans in foreign currency -195 -72 -123 -164 -380
- Realised currency gains and losses 3 650 35 3 615 4 491 3 823
1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign.
2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (February 2019).
3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income.
4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state's internal bank. The net lending includes
both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net
lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the
Central government expenditure ceiling.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt:

https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Borrowing-and-the-government-debt/

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

Report: Sweden's Central Government Debt April 2019 (http://hugin.info/133745/R/2243750/885868.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Riksgälden via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)