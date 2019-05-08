Riksgälden: Deficit for Swedish central government in April 2019

Swedish central government payments resulted in a deficit of SEK 2.6 billion in April. The Debt Office's forecast was a surplus of SEK 1.5 billion. The difference is mainly explained by lower income from tax than expected.

The primary balance was SEK 4.1 billion lower than calculated. Tax income were approximately SEK 6 billion lower than expected. At the same time, the EU fee was lower than expected.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 0.2 billion lower than calculated.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.1 billion higher than calculated.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of April 2019, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 80.2 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1 141 billion at the end of April.

The outcome for May 2019 will be published on 10 June at 9.30 a.m.

Contact

Sofia Nilsson, Economist +46 (0)8 613 47 34

Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 47 01

Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million) Outcome April Forecast April Deviation April Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month Net borrowing requirement 2 581 -1 515 4 096 -8 360 -80 168 Primary balance3 3 210 -935 4 146 -5 644 -90 619 Net lending to agencies etc.4 -2 676 -2 478 -197 -3 911 -5 345 Interest payments on central government debt 2 047 1 899 148 1 195 15 796 - Interest on loans in SEK -1 408 1 936 -3 344 -3 132 12 352 - Interest on loans in foreign currency -195 -72 -123 -164 -380 - Realised currency gains and losses 3 650 35 3 615 4 491 3 823 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (February 2019). 3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income. 4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state's internal bank. The net lending includes both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the Central government expenditure ceiling.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt:

https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Borrowing-and-the-government-debt/

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

Report: Sweden's Central Government Debt April 2019 (http://hugin.info/133745/R/2243750/885868.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Riksgälden via Globenewswire

