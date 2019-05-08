Vote Now Open for the 2019 WhichBingo Awards

Players can have their say in one of eleven categories for the UK's best bingo and slot sites

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhichBingo.co.uk, the UK's leading bingo community and review site, will be hosting their sixth annual awards ceremony at Madame Tussaud's in London on Wednesday, 26th June. These awards are the most prestigious in the business, giving the winners substantial bragging rights over the competition.

YOU DECIDE WHO WINS

Players have until 31st May to visit https://www.whichbingo.co.uk/awards/vote/ to cast their vote for any of the following categories:

Best Bingo Site

Best New Bingo Site

Best Chat Team

Best New Bingo Game

Best Dragonfish Bingo Site

Best Playtech Bingo Site

Best Microgaming Bingo Site

Best Jumpman Bingo Site

Best Slots Site

Best New Slots Site

Best New Slots Game

New categories this year include 'Best New Bingo Game' and 'Best New Slots Game' as the event attempts to shine a spotlight on the companies who build the games, not just the brands themselves.

Make sure the most deserving name gets the right award, and find out who the winners are on 27th June, 2019.

About WhichBingo

Launched in 2000, WhichBingo.co.uk is the largest independent online bingo review site in the UK. Well-known for being the first for new online bingo site reviews, WhichBingo publishes thousands of player reviews, and has won numerous industry awards, including EGR 'Best Bingo Affiliate' (2015, 2016 & 2017), iGB 'Best Bingo Website' (2016, 2017 & 2018), EGR 'Best Gaming Community' (2012), iGB 'Best Bingo Affiliate' (2012), EGR 'Best Gaming Review Site' (2011) and Online Bingo Summit 'Best Bingo Portal' (2008 & 2009).

Contact:

Wayne Howe

awards@whichbingo.co.uk

XLMedia Publishing Ltd.