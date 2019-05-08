Wirecard Brings Boon With Apple Pay to Austria

Offering an easy, secure and private way to pay

ASCHHEIM, Germany, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, today brings Austrian customers Apple Pay, which is transforming payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay, in its payment app boon. With Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac, customers can make fast and convenient purchases in stores, in apps and on websites.

With the integration of Apple Pay, Wirecard is delivering on its strategy of consequently driving forward the digitization of payments. With the latest iOS boon app, now available in the Austrian App Store, users can top up their boon account using any Mastercard or Visa credit or debit card and via bank transfer.

Security and privacy is at the core of Apple Pay. When you use the boon card information with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Georg von Waldenfels, EVP Group Business Development at Wirecard, said, "We have already successfully launched boon with Apple Pay in a number of countries. Users have reacted very positively to the fast and convenient payment method. This is why we are particularly delighted to now offer boon via Apple Pay to Austrian consumers. With Apple, we are further advancing the digitization of payment processes."

Apple Pay is easy to set up. With iPhone and Apple Watch, customers can pay with Apple Pay in stores, restaurants, taxis, vending machines and many more places. When shopping in apps or on the web in Safari with Apple Pay, there's no need to manually fill out lengthy account forms or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. Every Apple Pay purchase is authenticated with just a glance or a touch with Face ID or Touch ID, or a device's passcode.

