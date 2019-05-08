A government ministry reportedly announced 16 operational solar plants with a total capacity of 780 MW have been connected, along with three more projects that are expected to bring another 150 MW of capacity online this month.Egypt has reportedly connected 19 of the 32 solar projects that make up the huge Benban Solar Park to its grid. News agency Reuters on Monday reported Egypt's Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation had announced the development, which concerned 16 of the huge park's solar fields bringing 780 MW of generation capacity online with a further three projects connected ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...