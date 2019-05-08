CloudBees Core Integration with Amazon EC2 Spot Instances Offers Developers and DevOps Teams Productivity Improvements

CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, today announced at the AWS Summit in London the availability of the CloudBees AWS Quick Start solution comprised of CloudBees Core and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Spot Instances. Tighter integrations between CloudBees and AWS will enable customers to deploy CloudBees Core in an AWS environment in a matter of minutes and cut cloud consumption costs up to 90 percent by leveraging Spot Instances.

CloudBees Core is a cloud native, continuous delivery (CD) solution that can be hosted on-premise or in the cloud. It provides a shared, centrally managed, self-service experience for development teams. Leveraging AWS best practices for security and high availability, the CloudBees Core AWS Quick Start solution simplifies deployment to the cloud by reducing hundreds of manual processes to just a few steps.

"Enterprises that find ways to reduce friction in their CD processes gain a huge competitive edge in the marketplace," said Jason Mero, vice president of business development and technical alliances, CloudBees. "Using the CloudBees AWS Quick Start solution, they can launch CD pipelines in the cloud more quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before."

"We are pleased to add the CloudBees Core AWS Quick Start solution to our program," said Joshua Burgin, general manager, Compute Services, AWS. "Continuous delivery workloads are tailor made for containers and for EC2 Spot, our innovative discount pricing option. CloudBees Core meets the needs of enterprises looking to develop mission-critical software by using Kubernetes and Spot to provide a scalable, cost-effective way to deploy these workloads in the cloud."

Amazon EC2 Spot Instances offer spare compute capacity available in the AWS cloud at steep discounts compared to On-Demand Instances. They enable CloudBees Core customers to optimize costs on the AWS cloud and scale CD throughout up to 10X for the same budget. The CloudBees Core Quick Start for AWS is the first CD solution to integrate with Amazon EC2 Spot Instances using new AWS features such as multi-instance auto scaling groups, combined with a Kubernetes-specific architectural style. It can be used for trial purposes or for longer-term production use cases.

About CloudBees

CloudBees is powering the continuous economy by offering the world's first end-to-end continuous software delivery management system (SDM). For millions of developers and product teams driving innovation for businesses large or small, SDM builds on continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) to enable all functions and teams within and around the software delivery organization to best work together to amplify value creation.

CloudBees is the CI, CD and application release orchestration (ARO) powerhouse, built on the commercial success of its products as well as its open source leadership. CloudBees is the largest contributor to Jenkins and a founding member of the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF). From startups with full-stack developers practicing NoOps to large Fortune 100 companies, CloudBees enables all software-driven organizations to intelligently deploy the right capabilities at the right time.

Over 3,500 of the world's best-known brands and over 50% of the Fortune 500, invest in CloudBees because of its ability to work across any cloud, in any development environment and to balance corporate governance and control with developer flexibility and freedom. CloudBees is home to the world's leading DevOps experts, helping thousands of companies harness the power of "continuous everything" and putting them on the fastest path from great idea, to great software, to great business value.

Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

