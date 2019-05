Orexo's Q119 results reinforced its continuing profitability with total revenues rising 25% y-o-y to SEK174.3m. Zubsolv led the revenue charge comprising 93% of total revenues and growing 23% y-o-y despite the seasonally weak first quarter of the opioid use dependency market. The effect on US Zubsolv (which increased in price by 4% from January 2019) from four Suboxone film generic entrants is so far minor.

