PAO Severstal (SVST) Notification of transaction by PDMR 08-May-2019 / 12:44 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of transaction by PDMR 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Aleksandr Anatolievich Shevelev 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status member of the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal and PAO Severstal's managing organisation - JSC «Severstal Management» b) Initial Initial notification notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company «Severstal» (PAO Severstal) b) Legal Entity 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Identifier code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of ordinary registered non-documentary the financial share instrument, type of instrument Identification RU0009046510 code b) Nature of the purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) 1,036.03 Russian 4,830 Roubles d) Aggregated information 1,036.03 - Aggregated volume 5,004,024.90 Russian Roubles - Price e) Date of the 7 May 2019 transaction f) Place of the Moscow Exchange, MOEX transaction For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 8545 EQS News ID: 808549 End of Announcement EQS News Service

