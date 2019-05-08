Automotive Venting Membrane Market to Grow at 4.57% CAGR by 2023 Owing to Rising Demand for Enhanced Electronic Components, & Growing Technological Innovations: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automotive venting membrane market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.57% by 2023 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Automotive venting membrane is a device that provides consistent protection from automotive fluids, water, dust, and dirt.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of automotive venting membrane market are the high demand for enhanced electronic components, rising technological innovations like connected vehicles and enhanced driver-assistance system and growing demand from end-users. However, the presence of substitutes may restrain overall market growth in the years to come.

Automotive venting membrane market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Vent without backing material and adhesive vents are the product types that are explored in automotive venting membrane in the forecast period. Adhesive sector may account for the significant market share of automotive venting membrane and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The automotive venting membrane market is categorized based on applications like fluid reservoirs, electronics, power strain, lighting, and others. Automotive venting membrane market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa). Globally, Asia Pacific may account for the substantial market share of automotive venting membrane and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come.

The reason behind the overall market growth could be the growing number of automotive industries and rise in acceptance for electric vehicles. North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. North America is the second larger region with significant market share. However, Europe is estimated to grow at the higher CAGR in the forecast period. The key players of automotive venting membrane market are MicroVent, Interstate Specialty products, GORE, Porex, Saint-Gobain, Clarcor, Donaldson, Zeus, W. L. Gore & Associates, Parker Hannifin, and Sumitomo. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Global automotive venting membrane market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% by 2023. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America). The Global Market for automotive venting membrane to 2023 offers detailed coverage of automotive venting membrane industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading automotive venting membrane producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the automotive venting membrane.

