Sampo Oyj: Sampo's Corporate Responsibility Report for 2018 has been published

Sampo's Corporate Responsibility Report for 2018 has been published

Sampo Group has published its Corporate Responsibility Report for 2018 on Sampo's Annual Reporting site at www.sampo.com/year2018 (http://www.sampo.com/year2018).

Sampo has continued and will continue to further strengthen its group level focus on corporate responsibility. Sampo plc's corporate responsibility organization has been restructured so that as of 1 January 2019 corporate responsibility unit has operated under the Group CFO, and the Head of Corporate Responsibility appointed at the beginning of the year has been responsible for developing corporate responsibility on a group level.

In addition, Sampo has, among other things, established a group level Corporate Responsibility Steering Group, strengthened the role of ESG considerations in investment management and operations, and increased the board level focus on corporate responsibility.

Developing corporate responsibility is an ongoing process. In 2019, Sampo will, among other things, study potential group level involvement in initiatives and signatories, such as, the UN PRI and the UN Global Compact. Meanwhile, Sampo's subsidiaries will continue to strengthen corporate responsibility in their businesses.

