Animal Vaccines Market Would Register a CAGR of 5.7% From 2018 to 2025

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Animal Vaccines Market Research Report offers an extensive analysis of key segments, drivers, regions, and major investors in the market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key factors responsible for rise in demand for animal vaccines during the forecast period. Additionally, the report outlines market definition, key findings, top winning strategies, top investment pockets, and scope of the market for the forecast period. Insights offered in the report will assist market players to plan strategies for the future and obtain a leading position in the industry.

The research provides a detailed analysis of the key developments in the animal vaccines market for the forecast period. Additionally, it offers an overview of the market with a brief outline of key segments. The report segments the market into product type, animal type, and geography. By product type, the report subsegments the market into subunit vaccines, recombinant vaccines, attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, DNA vaccines, inactivated vaccines, and conjugate vaccines. Based on animal type, it is categorized into poultry, cattle, sheep, pigs, and companion animals. The companion animal segment is further classified into cats, dogs, and others.

Based on the geographical distribution, the market is classified into Europe, LAMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, countries from each region are explored in the report. The report offers a detailed geographical analysis to understand the regional market, which assists in strategic business planning. Furthermore, the report discusses major market players active in the animal vaccines industry. It provides a list of key manufacturers which helps in understanding the competitive market scenario. These market players include Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer, Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis Inc., Ceva Santé Animale, Sanofi S.A., Nutreco N.V., Virbac S.A. and others. An overview of each market player is offered, and latest developments are highlighted.

The research explains the factors responsible for the rise in demand for animal vaccines for the forecast period. Some of the factors driving the growth of the market include rise in dependency of humans on dairy products, increase in prevalence of animal diseases, and surge in population of cattle and poultry animals. Moreover, rise in investments for R&D of animal vaccines, increased pet ownership in developed countries, and advancements in production of animal vaccines supplement the market growth.

The report highlights key market trends, opportunities, and market size and estimations for the forecast period. Additionally, it provides insights that are helpful for market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders to gain a competitive edge and sustain a leading position in the global animal vaccines industry.

