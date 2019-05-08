SOFT-SWITCHING PIONEER, PRE-SWITCH, LAUNCHES CLEANWAVE 200KW SIC INVERTER EVALUATION SYSTEM DEMONSTRATING INCREASED EV EFFICIENCY AND RANGE, PLUS REDUCED BATTERY SIZE AND WEIGHT

AI-based solution to hidden inverter challenges also suits Solar, Wind Traction applications above 100kW

Pre-Switch, Inc., the Silicon Valley start-up that is delivering soft switching for DC/AC and AC/DC power conversion, today announced its CleanWave 200kW silicon carbide (SiC) automotive inverter evaluation system that enables power design engineers to investigate the accuracy of the company's soft switching architecture and platform over varying load, temperature, device tolerance and degradation conditions.

Pre-Switch's platform, including the Pre-Drive3 controller board, powered by the Pre-Flex FPGA, and RPG gate driver board, virtually eliminates switching losses, enabling fast switching at 100kHz, significantly improving low torque motor efficiency. High switching frequency also reduces motor copper and iron losses. For electric vehicles this results in a massive increase in range of 5-12%. The soft-switching solution also benefits industrial motors, solar, wind and traction applications or any other power converter requirement greater than 100kW that is looking to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Comments Bruce T. Renouard, CEO, Pre-Switch: "With Pre-Switch, critical design challenges hindering EV adoption, have been solved. Previously, the limited switching frequency of inverters resulted in a distortion of the output power sine wave causing excessive motor inefficiencies. Our CleanWave inverter evaluation system which is available to pre-order now uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to constantly-adjust the relative timing of elements within the switching system required to force a resonance to offset the current and voltage wave forms thereby minimizing switching losses and increasing EV range."

Pre-Switch's forced-resonant soft-switching topology replaces the traditional IGBT driver or silicon carbide driver with a common intelligent controller board, Pre-Drive3, and a specific plug-in RPG (Resonant Power Gate) module optimized for the customer's chosen SiC or IGBT package. The Pre-Switch architecture increases efficiency and range, while reducing size and weight. A new video explaining the technology and its application to EVs is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VN2sp0D79oc&t=82s

Pre-Switch: Further, Faster, Lighter, Cheaper Cooler

About Pre-Switch

Pre-Switch, Inc. is a Silicon Valley company that delivers AI-based soft-switching power architectures that minimize switching losses, resulting in dramatic improvements in efficiency, size, performance and reliability. Key applications include for electric vehicles, solar inverters, wind turbines, UPS, storage and motor drives. Pre-Switch technology increases eV range, reduces battery size, shrinks power converter size and cost, while minimizing cooling requirements. Pre-Switch was founded by industry experts in power semiconductors, power systems, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Pre-Flex technology is patent pending globally.

Pre-Switch, the Pre-Switch logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Pre-Switch, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005501/en/

Contacts:

Editors contact:

Bruce Renouard

CEO, Pre-Switch

+408-209-3251

Bruce.renouard@pre-switch.com



or Worldwide Agency

Nick Foot

BWW Communications

+44-1491-636393

Nick.foot@bwwcomms.com