With reference to an announcement made public by Icelandair Group hf. (symbol: ICEAIR) on April 24, 2019, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased as of May 9, 2019. ISIN IS0000013464 Company name Icelandair Group hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 4,812,660,653 (4,812,660,653 shares) Increase in share capital ISK 625,000,000 (625,000,000 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 5,437,660,653 (5,437,660,653 increase shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol ICEAIR Orderbook ID 37744