PJSC Mosenergo (AOMOY) PJSC Mosenergo releases IFRS for 1Q2019 08-May-2019 / 12:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RELEASE ******* May 8, 2019 Moscow PJSC «Mosenergo» releases IFRS for 1Q2019 Mosenergo releases interim unaudited consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 3 months ended March 31, 2019. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 3M 2018 3M 2019 Key Figures, (mn RUR) Revenue 72,197 67,092 Variable Costs (46,908) (44,972) Marginal profit(1) 11,760 12,983 Fixed Costs (2) (5,608) (5,544) EBITDA, adj. (3) 19,681 16,576 Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment (3,641) (3,816) Operating Profit 15,545 12,485 Profit for the Period 12,742 10,662 (1) Counted as «Revenue from electricity and heat sales - Variable costs» (2) Excluding depreciation of PP&E (3) Adjusted to net charge for impairment and other provisions Mosenergo revenue in 1Q2019 decreased by 7.1% year-on-year to RUR 67,092 mn. Revenue from electricity and heat sales in reported period fell by 1.2% year-on-year to RUR 57,955 mn. due to warmer weather in 1Q2019 and corresponding reduction of heat output by 12.1%. Variable costs decreased by 4.1% year-on-year, to RUR 44,972 mn, on the account of fuel expenses reduction, resulting from heat output fall and production regimes optimization allowed decreasing fuel rate for electricity by 1.4%. Mosenergo marginal profit in 1Q2019 amounted to RUR 12,983 mn, up by 10.4%. Revenue from capacity sales decreased by 33.8%, down to RUR 8,538 mn, after CSAs expiry for three units. Fixed costs (excluding depreciation of PP&E) in the reporting period decreased by 1.1%, amounting to RUR 5,544 mn. EBITDA, adjusted to net charge for impairment and other provisions, 1Q2019 amounted to RUR 16,576 mn (-15.8% year-on-year). Mosenergo IFRS profit for 1Q2019 decreased by 16.3%, down to RUR 10,662 mn. MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT Tel.: (495) 957-1-957, ext. 2282, 2290 Fax: (495) 957-37-99 ?-mail: press-centre@mosenergo.ru Website: http://www.mosenergo.ru [1] ISIN: US0373763087, RU0008958863 Category Code: QRF TIDM: AOMOY Sequence No.: 8548 EQS News ID: 808579 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d954348232c8135319c9a1535d529470&application_id=808579&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

