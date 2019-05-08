Champion of data-driven asset efficiency's appointment further enhances strength-in-depth of renewable energy capabilities

The UK government has just thrown down the gauntlet to the wind energy sector: deliver more than 30 gigawatts (GW) of capacity by 2030. The appointment of Dr Peter Clive as Black Veatch's Principal Renewable Wind Energy Consultant will help the company's clients rise to this challenge.

"Wind power is maturing. Creating new capacity is not just about building more; it is about increasing the generation efficiency of existing arrays, and ensuring new arrays are as efficient as we can possibly make them," according to Clive. "Key to this is data-driven investments, extracting all the available information from target and reference sites to minimise project uncertainty and boost project value."

Clive will enhance Black Veatch's rapidly growing UK renewable offering with expertise in the development of second-generation wind Lidar systems, which enable wind fields to be surveyed with previously unobtainable detail and precision, revealing flow characteristics and structures that have a significant impact on the productivity and longevity of wind power assets. This is in addition to his detailed understanding of innovative resource assessment techniques.

"The UK has something of a wind energy paradox. Although Britain has the largest installed offshore capacity in the world, in 2018 this only accounted for eight per cent of the overall electricity generated," said Robbie Gibson, Black Veatch's UK Director for Renewable Energy. "Wind's potential, though, is self-evident. During the last week of April 2019, one third of the country's power came from on and offshore wind. Clive's appointment will help us realise that potential on a sustained basis."

Clive's appointment is a further example of Black Veatch's drive to provide clients with leading-edge, digitally-enabled real-time decision making, artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning expertise that will deliver predictive performance insights, and resilience across their assets. In February 2019 the company announced a tie-up with AI and machine learning experts EMAGIN. In March 2019, Black Veatch launched a Smart Maintenance business combining technology-driven maintenance methodologies and smarter instrumentation, control and automation technology with its programme management, logistics and delivery expertise to create digitally enabled maintenance teams.

Editor's Notes:

Peter Clive has more than 15-years' experience in renewable energy engineering, encompassing solar and tidal as well as on and offshore wind.

Globally, Black Veatch has supported the development of 26 GW of wind energy and 25 GW of solar energy.

In January 2019 UK energy regulator OFGEM has awarded its latest Renewable Electricity Generator Audits contract to Black Veatch.

In February 2019 Black Veatch was awarded the Design Services Contract for the Morlais tidal energy demonstration zone.

In April 2019 Black Veatch was selected to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for a new 150-megawatt (MW) onshore wind facility for Capital Power in Illinois, USA.

