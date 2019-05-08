BioNTech SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on patient-specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases, announced today the acquisition of antibody assets and infrastructure from San Diego-based MabVax Therapeutics Holding, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBVX), a clinical-stage oncology drug development company.

Under the terms of the agreement, BioNTech has acquired MabVax Therapeutics' lead candidate, MVT-5873, as well as other pre-clinical antibody assets to expand and complement its existing antibody portfolio and proprietary RiboMABS development capabilities. The acquired lead asset is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in pancreatic cancer and has been tested in 35 patients with initial positive interim data announced in February 2018. MVT-5873 is a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting sialyl Lewis A (sLea), an epitope expressed in pancreatic and other GI cancers that plays a role in tumor adhesion and metastasis formation.

"BioNTech's vision is to identify and provide the best therapeutic options for each individual cancer patient. To make this possible, we are developing and integrating complementary technologies and drug modalities into our overall portfolio of treatment approaches," said Prof. Dr. Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech. "MabVax Therapeutics has developed an antibody with a novel mode of action in a disease indication that complements our pipeline expansion plans. This clinical-stage antibody together with the other pre-clinical assets that we have acquired from MabVax Therapeutics enhance our antibody portfolio, which also benefits from our ongoing collaboration with Genmab and the acquisition of MAB Discovery earlier this year."

In conjunction with the agreement, BioNTech has purchased MabVax Therapeutics' infrastructure and laboratory equipment with the intention of establishing a research facility in San Diego. The location is advantageous for BioNTech's planned US-based clinical trials and will further support production of the Company's investigational treatments. Financial terms were not disclosed.

BioNTech SE is Europe's largest privately-held biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of precision immunotherapies for individualized treatment of cancer and prevention of infectious diseases. The company combines all building blocks for more precise and individualized immunotherapies under one roof from diagnostics and drug development to manufacturing. Its cutting-edge technologies range from individualized mRNA-based product candidates through innovative chimeric antigen receptors and T-cell receptor-based compounds to novel checkpoint immunomodulators and small molecules. BioNTech's product development approach has been validated by seven corporate partnerships with, in chronological order, Genmab, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant and Pfizer, and its scientific approach through over 60 peer-reviewed scientific publications. Founded in 2008, BioNTech's financial shareholders include the Struengmann Family Office as its majority shareholder, Fidelity Management Research Company, Invus, Janus Henderson Investors, MIG Fonds, Redmile Group, Salvia and several European family offices. For more information, please see: www.biontech.de.

