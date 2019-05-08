Polymer Market for Waste Management Worth $5.07 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polymer market for waste management size is expected to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to expand at a decent CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. Several characteristics of polymer resins, including good welding strength, chemical resistance, and excellent low-temperature performance, in waste management processes are expected to drive the industry. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) is one of the key raw materials used for manufacturing plastic-based flexible packaging materials.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE) is projected to exhibit a significant growth during the forecast years

Asia Pacific led the global polymer market for waste management in 2017 and is projected to continue the trend over the next few years

Growing awareness about the usage of engineering polymers in the construction industry is likely to open new growth opportunities for the regional market

Some of the prominent companies in the global market are ExxonMobil Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.

Most of these industry participants are undertaking various initiatives, such as investments for capacity expansion, to maintain the market position

Read 90 page research report with TOC on "Polymer Market for Waste Management Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (PVC, EVOH, HDPE, LDPE, EPDM), By Region (North America, Europe, MEA, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/polymer-market-for-waste-management

The demand of polyvinyl chloride is highly dependent on the construction industry, as about 60 to 70% of the global demand is for pipe, siding, fitting, fencing, windows, and other applications. Increasing product demand from other end-use industries may result in tight raw material supply, hampering market growth. Polypropylene and polyethylene are thermoplastic polymers used in a variety of applications. Growth in the manufacturing and construction industry has been driving the polypropylene market over the past few years; however, its overproduction has led to a decrease in prices.

Rapidly expanding construction sector in India and China, on account of the presence of favorable regulatory support to improve the infrastructure at a domestic level, is expected to boost the utilization of geomembranes. This, in turn, is likely to augment the demand for polymers for waste management in this sector. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rise in construction spending over the forecast period on account of rapid urbanization coupled with burgeoning population. Thus, growing construction sector, particularly in China and India, as a result of increasing disposable income and rising government spending on large infrastructural projects will support the market development.

Grand View Research has segmented the global polymer market for waste management on the basis of product and region:

- Polymer for Waste Management Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

EVOH

HDPE

LDPE

EPDM

PVC

Others

- Polymer for Waste Management Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



India

Central & South America

Brazil

MEA

