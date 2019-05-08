Jubilant Biosys Selects CDD Vault to Communicate Research Data with Customers for Next Five Years

CDD Vault to support Jubilant networked research to advance the collaborative experience with their customers

NOIDA, India and BURLINGAME, California, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Biosys and Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD) announced today, following an exhaustive evaluation, Jubilant has chosen CDD Vault as their discovery research informatics platform for the next 5 years. Jubilant will be using CDD Vault as their informatics platform to facilitate and boost transparent distribution of research data and information. CDD Vault manages biological assay data, involved chemical structures, reactions and compound properties in a cohesive environment.

"CDD Vault will be used across Jubilant research sites; to keep experimental information centralized, both structured and unstructured, to share with clients," said Marcel Velterop, President of Drug Discovery Services & CDMO at Jubilant Biosys Limited. "Scientists will be able to explore their chemistry and biology data in real-time, enabling rapid decision-making of discovery programs with CDD Vault."

"Jubilant is a leading collaborator for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and we are delighted to assist them in sharing their high quality preclinical R&D services with the life science industry," said Dr. Mariana Vaschetto, General Manager, CDD Global Business. "CDD Vault has been designed for collaborative research within or between organizations in a secure and easy to use way. We are looking forward to this long term relationship with Jubilant and helping them ensure the success of their customers' research."

About Collaborative Drug Discovery

CDD's (www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, 'CDD Vault', is used to manage chemical registration, structure activity relationships (SAR) and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault, a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy-to-use web interface. Available modules include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory and ELN.

About Jubilant Biosys Limited

Jubilant Biosys, a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., is an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company, has presence in Bengaluru and Noida in India. Jubilant Biosys has demonstrated expertise across multiple therapeutic areas including but not limited to Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Pain & Inflammation and CNS. Business models include both functional and integrated discovery services up to IND including GLP as well as Phase 1/2 GMP supplies, as core components which are available for collaborative research.

