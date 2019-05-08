Yesterday Actinogen announced the initial results from its Phase II clinical trial of Xanamem in patients with mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (AD). The safety of the drug was confirmed and the data showed Xanamem was effectively inhibiting cortisol production, as demonstrated by the expected increase in adrenocorticotropic hormone. However, the 10mg dose of Xanamem was not effective in demonstrating statistical significance on any of the endpoints. We note that both primary and secondary endpoints were robust 'gold standard' psychiatric tests used to measure cognition in AD patients, hence the trial was well designed, but the hurdle was high. Actinogen indicated it will analyse the data and make a decision on future steps once that is complete and the results from other supporting trials are released. Specifically, the company indicated that a higher dose and longer treatment could potentially be a way forward, given the drug appears safe and pharmacologically active.

