Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY) today announced that its executives will discuss Cypress' business and strategic outlook at the following upcoming investor events:

47 th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA Thad Trent, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to present on May 15 at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

in Boston, MA Thad Trent, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to present on May 15 at 5:00 p.m. EDT. 16 th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, MN Mike Hogan, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cypress' IoT Compute Wireless Business Unit, and Colin Born, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will participate at the conference on May 29.

in Minneapolis, MN Mike Hogan, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cypress' IoT Compute Wireless Business Unit, and Colin Born, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will participate at the conference on May 29. Cowen and Company 47 th Annual Technology, Media Telecom Conference in New York City, NY Hassane El-Khoury, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present on May 30 at 10:50 a.m. EDT.

in New York City, NY Hassane El-Khoury, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present on May 30 at 10:50 a.m. EDT. Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA El-Khoury and Trent will present on June 5 at 10:15 a.m. PDT.

in San Francisco, CA El-Khoury and Trent will present on June 5 at 10:15 a.m. PDT. NASDAQ 40th Investor Conference in London, UK El-Khoury and Trent will present on June 13 at 4 p.m. BST.

Company presentations will be webcast live and available on-demand for two weeks following each event through Cypress' website at https://www.cypress.com/investors.

About Cypress

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world's most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress' microcontrollers, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions, analog ICs, and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.

