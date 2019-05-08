Zayo Shareholders to Receive $35.00 per share in Cash Transaction Valued at $14.3 Billion

Transaction would result in Zayo becoming a private company

World-class network assets well positioned to meet connectivity-driven demand in key North America and Europe markets

Global investment firms, EQT and Digital Colony, uniquely positioned to support Zayo in growing its business

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. ("Zayo" or "the Company") (NYSE: ZAYO), which provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world's most impactful companies, today announced that it has signed a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Digital Colony Partners ("Digital Colony") and the EQT Infrastructure IV fund ("EQT" or "EQT Infrastructure"). The transaction would result in Zayo transitioning from a public company to a private company. Under the new ownership, the Zayo team would continue to execute the Company's strategy and remain headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by Zayo's Board of Directors, shareholders will receive $35.00 in cash per share of Zayo's common stock in a transaction valued at $14.3 billion, including the assumption of $5.9 billion of Zayo's net debt obligations. The offer price represents a 32% premium to the volume-weighted price average of the last six months of $26.44.

Dan Caruso, Zayo's Chairman and CEO, said, "Digital Colony and EQT share our vision that Zayo's Fiber Fuels Global Innovation. Both are experienced global investors in the communications infrastructure space, and they appreciate our extraordinary fiber infrastructure assets, our highly talented team and our strong customer base. I am confident this partnership with EQT and Digital Colony will empower Zayo to accelerate its growth and strengthen its industry leadership."

Marc Ganzi, Managing Partner of Digital Colony, said, "Zayo has a world-class digital infrastructure portfolio, including a highly-dense fiber network in some of the world's most important metro markets. We believe the company has a unique opportunity to meet the growing demand for data associated with the connectivity and backhaul requirements of a range of customers. We are excited to work alongside the management team and EQT to grow the business and expand its presence in the global market."

"We are excited by the opportunity to team up with Zayo, in a transaction reflecting EQT's commitment to investing in market leading infrastructure companies whose innovations and services are transforming society," said Jan Vesely, Partner at EQT Partners, Investment Advisor to EQT Infrastructure. "As one of the most active global infrastructure investors with a demonstrated track record of success in the telecommunications and fiber industry, we are confident that EQT, along with Digital Colony, are ideal partners for Zayo as the Company embarks on its next phase of growth. We look forward to working closely with Zayo's global team, whose entrepreneurship, collaboration and customer partnerships are best in class."

"Following a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, the Zayo Board of Directors concluded that the sale of Zayo to Digital Colony and EQT Infrastructure is in the best interest of Zayo and all its stakeholders," said Yancey Spruill, Zayo's Lead Independent Director. "The transaction delivers immediate and substantial value to shareholders and will strengthen Zayo's financial flexibility, enabling the company to increase investments and better position itself for long-term growth and profitability."

The closing of the deal is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory clearance and Zayo shareholder approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar 2020.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are serving as financial advisors to Zayo Group in connection with the transaction and Skadden Arps is serving as legal counsel. Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank are acting as financial advisors to Digital Colony and EQT Infrastructure, and Simpson Thacher is serving as legal advisor.

For further information regarding all terms and conditions contained in the definitive merger agreement, please see the Company's form 8-K, which will be filed in connection with this transaction.

For more information about Zayo, visit zayo.com.

About Zayo

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world's most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo's 130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo's communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated Internet access, and colocation services. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP Backbone and 51 carrier-neutral data centers. Through its Cloudlink service, Zayo provides low latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit zayo.com.

About Digital Colony

Digital Colony is a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure. The firm was launched in 2018 by Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC, a leading investor in and operator of companies enabling the next generation of mobile and internet connectivity, and Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) a leading global real estate and investment management firm. The firm brings together Digital Bridge's industry, operational and investment expertise in the telecommunications sector with Colony Capital's 26 years of experience as a global investment manager. For more information, please visit www.digitalcolony.com.

About EQT

EQT is a leading investment firm with more than EUR 61 billion in raised capital across 29 funds and around EUR 40 billion in assets under management. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership. More info: www.eqtpartners.com.

