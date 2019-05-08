Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN), announced today that American Efird (A&E), a portfolio company of Elevate Textiles and the world's foremost manufacturer and distributor of industrial and consumer sewing thread, embroidery thread and technical textiles, has announced it will be previewing its new line of advanced identification threads, branded "Integrity" later this month. A&E will publicly display this latest breakthrough at the upcoming Texprocess trade show in Frankfurt Germany.

"One of the big challenges brands face today centers around authenticity. Loss of revenue, reputation, and brand trust are some of the potential outcomes of counterfeit products," said A&E President, Chris Alt. "We are looking forward to previewing our new 'Integrity' line at the upcoming Texprocess show in Frankfurt."

Well known for its leadership role in innovation, product quality, and sustainability, A&E supports many of the world's top industrial and consumer brands with thread products that require strict quality and performance. A&E's new "Integrity" thread line provides a tool which adds advanced identification for greater visibility and transparency into their product creation process.

"Our collaboration with A&E to adopt the CertainT platform globally is a key breakthrough for brands, which have not had the benefit of forensic systems to help them resolve counterfeit and diversion in their supply chains. We look forward to providing our full spectrum molecular brand assurance that also includes forensic expert witness and authentication services to support A&E and its customers in apparel, footwear, automotive, military and beyond," stated Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA.

About American Efird

A&E, a portfolio company of Elevate Textiles, is the foremost manufacturer and distributor of premium quality industrial and consumer sewing thread, embroidery thread and technical textiles. Producers of apparel, automotive components, home furnishings, medical supplies, footwear and a diverse range of industrial products rely on A&E industrial sewing thread to manufacture their products. Customers select A&E as the preferred choice for industrial sewing thread, embroidery thread and technical textiles because of A&E's dedication to providing its customers with the finest products and services, at the highest quality, delivered globally. Through its global network, A&E's products are manufactured in 22 countries, distributed in 50 countries and sold in over 100 countries. In addition to A&E's steadfast commitment to superior quality and customer service, A&E is a recognized industry leader in environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility and operates its global facilities with the utmost regard for the safety and health of its associates employed worldwide. A&E owns or operates 28 manufacturing facilities and employs over 10,000 associates around the world directly or in partnership with joint venture partners.

For more information, please visit amefird.com.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.

Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative, molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion.

Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are listed under the symbol APDNW.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA's future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to its history of net losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including whether any of Applied DNA's product candidates will advance further in the preclinical research or clinical trial process, including receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to conduct clinical trials and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final approval from the U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA's SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 18, 2018 and our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on February 7, 2019, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

