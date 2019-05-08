KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings Announces New Additions to Leadership Team

Cathleen Lu appointed Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis and Mandie Malinosky appointed Vice President of Packaging Product

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) ('KushCo' or the 'Company'), today announced that it has added two new members to its leadership team with the hires of Cathleen Lu as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis and Mandie Malinosky as Vice President of Packaging Product.

'In our continued efforts to become an industry leader with regard to financial controls, corporate governance and product innovation, we are thrilled to onboard top-talent such as Cathleen Lu and Mandie Malinosky. Cathleen's strategic financial planning experience will serve as an invaluable resource as we expand our FP&A and M&A activity. Furthermore, cannabis is the Next Great Frontier in packaging and Mandie's experience will help reinforce KushCo as the gold standard of product innovation within this dynamic industry,' said Nick Kovacevich, CEO of KushCo Holdings.

In her role as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, Cathleen Lu will be responsible for overseeing the financial planning, forecasting, reporting and analysis across our various businesses, including acquisitions and investments as the Company continues to execute on its growth strategy to grow both organically and through strategic M&A opportunities. Ms. Lu joins KushCo with more than 18 years of progressive finance and accounting experience, primarily within the areas of strategic financial planning and analysis, acquisitions and divestitures, and cost containment. Ms. Lu has a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California, San Diego and an MBA from Cornell University.

Mandie Malinosky joins KushCo as Vice President of Packaging Product. Ms. Malinosky has over a decade of sales and account management experience, including over seven years working in the packaging industry. Previously, Mandie worked at Berlin Packaging, a leading full-service supplier of plastic, glass, and metal containers and closures. Ms. Malinosky will be responsible for leveraging relationships with key suppliers in order to provide innovative solutions and help stay ahead of trends.

To be added to the distribution list, please email ir@kushco.com with 'Kush' in the subject line.

About KushCo Holdings, Inc.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide, product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These 'forward-looking' statements include statements relating to, among other things, the expected revenue attributable to the supply arrangements and the Company's expectation that the supply arrangements-in-principle will become binding on the parties upon execution of definitive documents. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: 'potential,' 'look forward,' ' expect,' 'believe,' 'dedicated,' 'building,' or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website, at: www.kushco.com.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888)-920-5874.

CONTACTS:

Media Contact:

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

adonohoe@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

Investor Contact:

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1233 / 212-896-1203

ir@kushco.com

SOURCE: KushCo Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544419/KushCo-Holdings-Announces-New-Additions-to-Leadership-Team