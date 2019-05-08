sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,166 Euro		+0,001
+0,61 %
WKN: A2JM6M ISIN: CA35954B1076 Ticker-Symbol: 0K9 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FSD PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FSD PHARMA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,16
0,179
16:29
0,161
0,171
15:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FSD PHARMA INC
FSD PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FSD PHARMA INC0,166+0,61 %