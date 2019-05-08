DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Legal Matter Fyber N.V. receives petition to Enterprise Chamber 08-May-2019 / 14:29 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)* *FYBER N.V.* *Fyber N.V. receives petition to Enterprise Chamber* *Berlin, 8 May 2019 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN)* announces that it has received a copy of a petition filed by its shareholders Tetra-House Pte. Ltd. and Guy Dubois at the Enterprise Chamber in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, requesting the Enterprise Chamber (i) to order an investigation into the policies and course of events at Fyber mainly in relation to the Company's recent voluntary debt-to-equity exchange and (ii) to temporarily appoint an independent supervisory director with a decisive vote. The Enterprise Chamber has not set a date for the court hearing yet. Fyber is of the opinion that there is no reason to doubt its policies and will defend itself against the request for an investigation and a court-appointed supervisory director. Further announcements will be made if and when required. *About Fyber N.V. * Fyber is a leading advertising technology company. It empowers app developers to generate business-critical revenue streams with targeted advertising, enabling them to optimize the yield they generate from advertising. Fyber's technology infrastructure reaches more than one billion monthly active users, providing an open-access platform for advertisers and publishers with a global reach and a strong focus on video. *Notifying person * Yaron Zaltsman, CFO *Investor Contact Fyber * Sabrina Kassmannhuber ir@fyber.com +49 30 609 855 555 08-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Fyber N.V. Johannisstr. 20 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 609 855 528 E-mail: governance@fyber.com Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/ ISIN: NL0012377394 WKN: A2DUJD Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 808627 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 808627 08-May-2019 CET/CEST

