Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to present at the 2019 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Wednesday, May 15, in London.

Regions executives will speak beginning at 10:15 a.m. BST, or 5:15 a.m. ET. Comments will be available via a live, listen-only webcast. To listen, visit the Investor Relations page at www.regions.com. A replay will also be made available following the event.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $129 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest, and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

