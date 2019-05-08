Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Global Analysis, Technology Demands, Key Players, Trends and Industry Outlook to 2024

PUNE, India, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports.com adds "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: World Market Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services) , Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning) , End User, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Forecast to 2024" latest study of 215 pages, published in Apr 2019, to its store.

The report aims to present the analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market. The report analyzes the artificial intelligence in healthcare market, By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations and Others). The artificial intelligence in healthcare market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China and India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Company Analysis - IBM Watson Health, Stryker Corporation, General Vision, NVIDIA Corporation, CloudMedx Inc., Next IT Corp., DEEP Genomics, Microsoft Corporation, General Electric, Google.

This research report "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: World Market Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Others), End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations, Others) - 2019 Edition: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), By Country (U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India)", global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 50.78% during 2019 - 2024.

Over the past few years, an array of economic, demographic, technological as well as environmental factors have been igniting a digital revolution in the healthcare industry. Increasing investments in research and development projects associated with AI in healthcare by key players including Google, IBM Watson, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, etc., has been pushing the market in the right direction. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of artificial intelligence technologies, components as well as end users. On the basis of type of component, software has been dominating the global market, while the segment of artificial intelligence services has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market in 2018. However, in the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to advance at the highest pace. Some of the key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include presence of vast consumer base, significant improvement in medical infrastructure and rapid economic development.

The report titled Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: World Market Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Others), End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations, Others) - 2019 Edition: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), By Country (U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India)" has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

- Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

- By Component (Hardware, Software and Services)

- By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Others)

- By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations and Others)

Regional Markets: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

- Artificial intelligence in healthcare market - Size, Growth, Forecast

- By Component (Hardware, Software and Services)

- By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations and Others)



Country Analysis: U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

- Artificial intelligence in healthcare market - Size and Growth



Other Report Highlights:

- Market Dynamics- Drivers and Restraints

- Market Trends

- SWOT Analysis

- Porter Five Force Analysis

- Competitive Landscape - Recent Developments, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

- Policy and Regulatory Landscape

