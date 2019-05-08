Echoing a growing appetite for corporate renewable power purchase agreements in Australia, Ascham School has become the first in New South Wales to ink a long-term deal with commercial electricity retailer Flow Power.From pv magazine Australia. Ascham School has become the first in New South Wales, and one of the first in Australia, to sign a corporate renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) with energy retailer Flow Power. Under the deal, the day and boarding school for girls in Edgecliff, in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, will source 90% of its power from solar and wind farms for the next decade. ...

