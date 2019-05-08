Customer engagement leader to illustrate how machine learning and AI-driven interactions deliver real-time value for customers and stronger revenue for brands

Swrve, the world leader in real-time, relevant customer engagement, announced today that VP of Customer Strategy, Scollay Petry, will present at MMA Impact London on Monday, May 13. In his presentation, titled "12 Push Notification Tactics to Deliver Value for Customers", Scollay will discuss how recency, frequency, real-time delivery, and machine learning add to the success of push messaging campaigns by delivering more relevance and value. He will also preview Swrve's upcoming "Push Customer Value Playbook for 2019", which contains insights derived from tens of thousands of Swrve customer campaigns, and tactics that can immediately impact a brand's mobile activation, engagement, retention, and sales programs.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, May 13, 2019

Time: 2:40-3:10pm GMT

Room: Thames 1

Location: County Hall, Riverside Building, Belvedere Road, London

Further information: https://www.mmaglobal.com/impactlondon2019

Scollay Petry, VP, Customer Strategy at Swrve

Scollay leads Swrve's Customer Strategy and Value Engineering efforts to help its customers make the most of Swrve. In his role, he develops and executes strategic services for the company's largest global enterprise clients and partners, with a focus on marketing systems integrations, analytics, lifecycle campaign development, real-time "in the moment" strategies and machine learning implementation.

About Swrve

Swrve is the only true enterprise-grade, marketing and customer engagement platform that helps the world's leading brands confidently scale communications over millions of customers, delivering dynamic data and AI driven interactions that are optimized for relevance in real time. Swrve's customers create real-time relevance in their customer engagements to achieve business results 3x faster and profit growth 200x faster than the S&P 500. A Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms leader, Swrve is currently installed in 3.5 billion apps worldwide and processes 14 billion events daily. Learn more at https://www.swrve.com or follow @Swrve_inc on Twitter.

About MMA Impact

MMA Impact London is an annual conference that brings together marketers for a day of networking and expert-led talks. The conference's marketer-led agenda is focused on sharing tangible takeaways on how to drive business success through elevated mobile marketing, customer experience, and data and analytic strategies.

