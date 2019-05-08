Green Farms Co Announces New President and VP of Alaska Operations, Acquires Retail and CBD Brands

AURORA, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / Organic hemp producer Green Farms Co announces the addition of Rob Martin as president and Julie Martin as VP of Alaska operations. In addition, Green Farms is acquiring their business assets for inclusion in the rapidly expanding Green Farms Co portfolio. The acquisition becomes official on May 31, 2019.

The Martins are market movers who built multi-vertical CBD businesses in the state of Alaska steadily over the last 10 years. Their brands include the popular Renew line of CBD products, E-Blunt vapor products, Renew CBD Store online and Southside Garden Supply, Alaska's largest supplier of indoor garden and hydroponic supplies. Renew and E*Blunt products are sold in hundreds of retail outlets in Alaska, online at renewcbdstore.com and will be distributed throughout the U.S. after the merger. Consumer demand for these products is high and this collaboration will provide the necessary increase in manufacturing and distribution capacity to continue to expand.

Renew Brand CBD Products: Renew Hemp Drops

Moving the base of operations to Colorado will provide opportunities for growth. Rob Martin explained, 'We were geographically limited in Alaska. We needed additional human resources. It was time to branch into broader markets and the Green Farms' culture of sustainability is something we could get behind.'

Green Farms CEO Dr. Eric MacLeod believes the acquisition will be a win-win for all parties. 'We are thrilled to have the Martins join Green Farms. They are the kind of bar-setters we are confident will keep us at the leading edge of this exploding industry,' he said.

The hemp and cannabis industry is projected to grow exponentially in the coming years after recent full federal legalization of hemp. New York-based investment bank Cowen & Co. released a 2019 study on the CBD (cannabidiol) market predicting that the U.S. CBD market could represent a $16 billion opportunity by 2025.

ABOUT THE COMPANY: Green Farms Co LLC, a leading name in the hemp cultivation and processing industry, is involved in all aspects of CBD production from purchase, sale and processing of hemp to creating, packaging and selling CBD products. Green Farms Co also manufactures a proprietary line of organic soils and nutrients for sale to garden supply stores and commercial growers. Green Farms Co uses organic, sustainable and eco-friendly practices that produce a consistently clean, quality product. The company also provides consulting services for farms and companies wanting to grow quality hemp and craft cannabis. Established in 2011 by J.W. Long, the company has approximately 1,230 acres of agricultural land and greenhouses in Colorado and Michigan. More information is available at www.greenfarms.co.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mark Tilghman, Chief Marketing Officer

Email: mark@greenfarms.co

(912) 399 4332

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Eric MacLeod, MD, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Ericm@greenfarms.co

(404) 931-6160

SOURCE: Green Farms Co

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544615/Green-Farms-Co-Announces-New-President-and-VP-of-Alaska-Operations-Acquires-Retail-and-CBD-Brands