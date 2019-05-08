RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Appoints Technology Operations Expert to COO Role

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sascha Williams as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective April 1st, 2019.

Mr. Williams is a seasoned technology entrepreneur, with a particular focus on building recurring revenue businesses. Previously, Mr. Williams served as President & COO of Unbounce, one of Canada's top performing Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) companies, with 175 employees in Vancouver and Berlin.

Prior to joining Unbounce in 2015, Mr. Williams was a Senior Director and Studio Head at Disney Interactive, where he brought focus to recurring billing subscriptions in Disney's gaming stable. Prior to Unbounce and Disney, Mr. Williams was Director of Development at BigPark for two years, leading up to its acquisition by Microsoft. Previous to this, Mr. Williams was Franchise Development Director at Electronic Arts (EA Games).

"I am excited to be joining RESAAS as COO after supporting Tom and the leadership team over the last year and a half," said Sascha Williams. "RESAAS has built a strong foundation and the team has a unique opportunity to take advantage of this position to be the online hub and SaaS platform for real estate deals. I look forward to helping the company and leadership team fulfill this potential."

Mr. Williams has held a position on RESAAS' Advisory Board since 2017. He will now work more closely with RESAAS' management team to drive additional revenue through its platform, focusing on recurring monthly subscriptions and transaction fees through the Company's various services.

"Sascha brings nearly 20 years experience in operations to RESAAS," said Tom Rossiter, CEO at RESAAS. "Equally important, Sascha lead operations at several technology startups, helping to bring some to successful exit. Sascha's experience in global operations will be an important benefit as we continue to expand internationally. RESAAS is already active in 182 countries, and are strategically growing in specific markets globally."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

