The Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group: Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group Showcases Digital Agility for Reinsurance Transformation at IASA Conference, Phoenix, June 2-5

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / The Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group, a global insurtech group that designs software solutions for insurance and reinsurance professionals in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, will demonstrate its reinsurance solution, WebXL, at IASA in Phoenix, June 2-5 and showcase digital agility for reinsurance transformation.

"Insurers need a reinsurance solution that will be able to respond to changing regulations and markets," says Gregory Moliner, CEO USA. "WebXL has demonstrated its flexibility by serving American insurers with widely varying needs and requirements."

WebXL enhances management of ceded reinsurance by replacing legacy systems and clunky spreadsheets and quickly enabling additional portfolios' integration. Available in a cloud-based version, it optimizes reinsurance management and simplifies all processes, including run-off portfolios, managing natural catastrophe claims and generating decision-making reports.

At this year's conference, Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group will allow attendees to learn more about its innovative solutions:

Two dedicated vendor tours: Reinsurance Systems & Services and Policy Administration in a Digital World

Tailored in-depth demos

Meet Gregory Moliner and his team at booth 1033.

To arrange an appointment or a demo at IASA, sign up here.

The 2019 Insurance Accounting and Systems Association (IASA) conference will attract more than 2,500 insurance accounting, technology, operations and financial professionals.

About Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group

The Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group is a global insurtech group that designs software solutions for insurance and reinsurance professionals in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. It covers all business processes from life and health insurance (group and individual) to non-life and life reinsurance, in addition to regulatory compliance and business intelligence, including predictive simulations and actuarial calculations.

With more than 300 customers and a worldwide network of partners, Prima Solutions-Effisoft Group enables insurance companies to accelerate their digital transformation, thanks to its highly configurable and scalable web software platform available in the cloud.

About Prima Solutions-Effisoft USA

Based in Coral Gables, Florida, Effisoft USA is the group's North American division. U.S. clients include State Auto Insurance Companies, The Motorists Insurance Group, USAA, AXA, FBL and other insurers. www.effisoft.com/en

