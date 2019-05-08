8 May 2019

Results of the Annual General Meeting of GAM Holding AG



Hugh Scott-Barrett re-elected as chairman of the Board of Directors (BoD)

Benjamin Meuli, Nancy Mistretta and David Jacob re-elected to the BoD

Katia Coudray, Jacqui Irvine and Monika Machon elected as new members of the BoD

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 8 May 2019, the shareholders of GAM Holding AG approved all resolutions proposed by the BoD, including the management report, the parent company's financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2018, with the exception of granting discharge to the BoD and the Group Management Board (GMB) (49.43% voted for, 41.51% voted against and 9.06% abstained).

Elections to the Board of Directors

Katia Coudray, Jacqui Irvine and Monika Machon were elected as new members of the BoD. Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett and the other members of the BoD who stood for re-election were confirmed for a term until the end of the next AGM. The proposed members of the compensation committee (Nancy Mistretta, Benjamin Meuli and Katia Coudray) were also confirmed, respectively elected as a new member.

Compensation decisions

In a non-binding consultative vote, the shareholders approved the compensation report for 2018. The shareholders approved the proposed maximum aggregate compensation amounts for the BoD for the coming one-year term of office and the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the GMB for 2019, and they also approved the variable compensation of the GMB for the 2018 financial year.

Hugh Scott-Barrett, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank all shareholders who attended today's Annual General Meeting. I am pleased to be able to welcome Katia Coudray, Jacqui Irvine and Monika Machon to the board. I am convinced that their extensive experience and expertise in their respective areas will be valuable to us.

We also acknowledge today's vote on the discharge for the 2018 financial year. We understand this decision of some shareholders in the context of the continued liquidation of the ARBF funds. As previously announced, the completion of the liquidation is expected by mid-July 2019."

Further information relating to the AGM of GAM Holding AG, including the voting results on all agenda items, can be found at www.gam.com/agm2019 .

Upcoming events:

30 July 2019 Half-year results 2019

17 October 2019 Q3 2019 interim management statement

