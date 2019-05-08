Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses Weekend Unlimited Inc. (CSE: POT) (OTCQB: WKULF), which develops premium cannabis products with locations in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Washington, Canada, and Jamaica.

Cannabis Market is Seeing Considerable Demand

CBD has been created one of the biggest growth stories of 2019.

So much so, consumers are clamoring for products.

As a result, CVS will carry a line of CBD products in eight states, including California, Illinois, Colorado, and Alabama. Walgreen's will sell CBD products, including creams, patches, and sprays. The Vitamin Shoppe just announced it's selling CBD soft gels, and will soon begin selling CBD drops.

There is also significant opportunity especially for consumer-packaged goods companies.

In fact, multi-billion-dollar industries are just now being transformed by CBD, including alcohol, health and wellness, cigarettes, and the retail industry. It's impacting a range of food, too. Everything from gummy bears and cookies to candy and brownies are being infused with CBD.

Weekend Unlimited Inc. Expanding Rapidly

One of the CPG companies benefiting is Weekend Unlimited, which just won an award at the fifth annual CannaGather event in New York City. The event was in celebration of CannaGather's five-year anniversary, with awards and presentations at the Prince George Ballroom with over 350 attendees representing the cannabis industry community.

"We are thrilled to be recognized in the Operators category along with Canopy Growth Corporation, Curaleaf Holdings, Acreage Holdings and Greenlane Holdings as award winners," said Mr. Chris Backus, Interim President & CEO. "At this stage of our nascent industry it is vital that we come together in these venues to share ideas and collaborate on the overall growth of the industry as it will benefit consumers, legislators and the companies that are embracing a leadership role in that regard, as we do."

For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.weekendunlimited.com.

