Rakesh Sarna Supports Students Pursuing Studies in Business, Hospitality, Marketing and Human Resources

Rakesh Sarna is a highly experienced hospitality veteran with almost 40 years' experience working in the hospitality industry in various roles across the globe. Rakesh Sarna is committed to supporting higher education for students in business, hospitality, marketing and human resources through the establishment of the Rakesh Sarna Scholarship Program

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / Rakesh Sarna, a hospitality industry veteran is pleased to announce the establishment of the Rakesh Sarna Scholarship Program valued at $1,500.00 (USD/CAD). To be eligible, students must be currently enrolled in an accredited university or college program and be pursuing a post-secondary degree in either business, hospitality, marketing or human resources.

To be considered for the scholarship, candidates must submit a 500-word essay outlining why they believe they should be considered for the Rakesh Sarna Scholarship, what they hope to accomplish should they be selected, and what their future career plans are. Candidates must also complete an online form. There are four (4) scholarships available.

The Rakesh Sarna Scholarship has been established to ensure deserving students are provided with essential financial assistance to allow them to reach their goals of achieving a post-secondary education in the areas of business, hospitality, marketing or human resources.

The deadline for applications for the Rakesh Sarna Scholarship is June 30th, 2019.

Applicants must submit proof of enrolment, and winners will be announced shortly after the deadline via telephone or e-mail.

To learn more about the Rakesh Sarna Scholarship Program and to apply, visit: https://rakeshsarnascholarships.com/scholarship/.

About Rakesh Sarna

Rakesh Sarna is a hospitality veteran with an extensive background from years of working with the Hyatt Hotels Corporation - a global hospitality company that manages and franchises luxury hotels and resorts. From June of 2007 until September of 2012 Rakesh Sarna served as the Chief Operating Officer - International and as Group President for the Americas from October of 2012 to August of 2014. From September of 2014 to September of 2017 he served as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited, the parent company of Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts & Safaris.

For more information, please contact:

Rakesh Sarna

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rakesh-sarna/

https://rakeshsarnascholarships.com/

