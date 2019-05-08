sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 08.05.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

08.05.2019 | 16:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eastman Chemical Company: Mark Costa to address the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

Media Advisory Issued May 8, 2019

Industrials & Materials
Conference		 Mark Costa, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference in New York on May 15, 2019 at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Live Webcast Mr. Costa's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).

Replay
An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/), events & presentations.



Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations, Government Affairs &
Corporate Communications
212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)

Media Contact:
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com (mailto:tracy@eastman.com)






This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eastman Chemical Company via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)