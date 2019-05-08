Tricentis Adds New Capability for Accelerating Digital Transformation with SAP Applications

Tricentis signs agreement to acquire IntelliCorp LiveCompare: Smart DevOps software for SAP applications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricentis, #1 in SAP application testing, today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire IntelliCorp LiveCompare. IntelliCorp's LiveCompare provides a deep analysis of an organization's "as-is" and "to-be" SAP application environments-identifying the differences that impact business processes, system integrations, custom code, security and governance, and end users. LiveCompare is used by 100+ of the world's leading companies to upgrade SAP applications 85% faster and 30X cheaper.



"Adopting the latest generation of SAP applications is essential for driving digital transformation initiatives-but it's only the start," explained Tricentis Founder and Chief Product Officer Wolfgang Platz. "Projects like SAP S/4HANA migrations are a critical component of a broader digital transformation. They enable a more rapid and continuous innovation cycle. Yet, to truly take advantage of these new platforms for innovation, enterprises need to eliminate the delays associated with deploying changes or upgrades to SAP applications."

IntelliCorp CTO Chris Trueman continued, "Traditionally, SAP customers relied on time-consuming, error-prone manual tasks from development, testing, and operations to update their SAP applications. They were already struggling to keep up when SAP upgrades were an annual occurrence, and now that pace is accelerating dramatically. LiveCompare helps enterprises get their SAP updates up and running as fast as possible-so they can focus on taking advantage of new capabilities. We offer fast, automated insight into exactly what changed and how to accommodate those changes. This helps teams deploy SAP projects 85% faster."

Over 100 leading companies worldwide rely on LiveCompare to accelerate SAP application updates while reducing cost and risk. Here is a sampling of customer testimonials):

"LiveCompare ensures we're testing the right things and spending resources in the right places. When developing a regression test plan, the data received from LiveCompare allows us to more accurately tailor each plan to an individual release. Instead of testing everything we test only what's impacted. That has translated into a direct resource savings of 30-40%."

- Ray Berry, Application Development Lead for the SAP platform at The Coca-Cola Company

"Bentley was able to quickly and automatically obtain essential SAP system information to speed up the upgrade project, when it would have taken months of manually scrutinizing the environment to understand its configuration, custom code and data."

-Andy Millward, Business Analyst at Bentley

"LiveCompare enabled us to drill down and see specific differences in SAP code that would have a significant impact on our environment. An in-depth understanding of our master data and how to manage it let us know what we were dealing with, so we didn't need to test certain things, while we were quick to identify what did need to be reviewed."

- Kevin J. Caldecott, Senior Manager of SAP IT at Bentley Motors

"The benefits of LiveCompare reach far beyond just support packs. We also use LiveCompare for enhancement packs and version upgrades. LiveCompare has enabled us to adopt a proactive attitude to SAP change. Using LiveCompare, we can be confident that custom change introduced to our production systems will not have any negative impact.

- Frank Schmitz, Senior Manager, SAP Infrastructure at Kimberly-Clark Australia

"With the help of IntelliCorp's LiveCompare, we were able to estimate the scope of the project more accurately and without taking risks. We decided to do it ourselves with the help of LiveCompare, and we finished it all in two months, needing only five external consultants. With these five consultants we managed to execute the whole project because LiveCompare reduced the effort by telling us exactly where impacts would be. We reduced project consulting costs by 82%."

- Ricardo Calderon, Director of SAP at Sky

"IntelliCorp's applications are great tools to conduct a fully automated SAP analysis to support technical and functional upgrades, support pack installations and system synchronizations…

If we didn't have LiveCompare, we'd have to write an ABAP program to try and capture all that it can, and that would take extensive time and dollars…IntelliCorp software is flexible, well designed, and reduces the costs and risks associated with many SAP lifecycle events."

- Art Murray, Information Services Quality Assurance Team at The Hershey Company

About IntelliCorp

IntelliCorp is an international company with primary offices in San Jose, California, and Bristol, United Kingdom. IntelliCorp's smart DevOps software for SAP applications is used by the world's leading companies to help them turn ideas into working software, 30X cheaper, 85% faster and with zero defects.

About Tricentis

With the industry's #1 Continuous Testing platform, Tricentis is recognized for reinventing software testing for DevOps. Through agile test management and advanced test automation optimized to support 150+ technologies, we provide automated insight into the business risks of your software releases-transforming testing from a roadblock to a catalyst for innovation. The result is accelerated software delivery speed, improved cost efficiency, and reduced business risk.

Tricentis is the only vendor to achieve "leader" status in all three top analyst reports (i.e., the "Triple Crown.") This honor is based on our technical leadership, innovation, and a Global 2000 customer base of 1600+ companies, including global enterprises such as Allianz, ANZ Bank, Cisco, Dolby, Experian, First Data, HSBC, Merck, Office Depot, Samsung, Swiss Re, Starbucks, Telstra, UBS, Vodafone, Whole Foods, and WorldPay. Customers rely on Tricentis to achieve and sustain test automation rates of over 90 percent-increasing risk coverage while accelerating testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps.

Tricentis has a global presence in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, India, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Poland, United States and the UK. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter, and Facebook .

Media Contact

Noel Wurst

Tricentis

n.wurst@tricentis.com

+1 904.673.4427