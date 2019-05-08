Food Processing Suppliers Association: Live Pizza Line at Process Expo Begins to Take Shape

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced the list of manufacturers who will be participating in the frozen pizza production line that will be on working and display on the PROCESS EXPO 2019 show floor. PROCESS EXPO will take place October 8-11, 2019 at Chicago's McCormick Place and there will be live demonstrations of the pizza line, three times daily to show attendees the entire process from creation of the crust, through depositing of sauces and toppings and packaging of the finished product.

Participating exhibitors in this line include:

Benier/Naegele

CMC America

Grote Company

Handtmann

ILAPAK

Intralox

Mettler Toledo

Praxair

"While obviously this line will appeal to pizza manufacturers, we feel that it will also draw interest from a wide variety of food processors given the different stages of production that they will be seeing in the demonstration,' said Tony Graves, Chairman of the FPSA Bakery Council. 'You don't just go from raw materials into a mixer and come out with a packaged frozen pizza without a high degree of coordination and technology working together to produce a superior product. Our customers understand that clearly and for this reason, they can truly appreciate a production line that brings together eight top flight equipment manufacturers. Even if pizza is not their segment, this line gives them ideas for applications for other product lines that they might not have thought of without seeing it here first.'

'The PROCESS EXPO Production Lines are something you just don't see at other trade shows, due to the fact that they are too complicated to pull off,' said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). 'However, as these have been the most popular destinations on the PROCESS EXPO show floor, we know that this is what our customer base is looking for. The lines and their accompanying demonstrations provide the perfect practical complement to our exhibits as the attendee gets to see the technology in action.'

For more information on attending the show or to register please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Brent Ausink at brent@fpsa.org or (757) 268-2021.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

